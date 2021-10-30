Injured Sarah Parish hospitalised in Turkey

Sarah Parish left her fans worried when she shared a selfie from a hospital in Turkey.
The actress said that she was hospitalized after breaking her ribs and fracturing her spine in Turkey.
The 53-year-old actress suffered a fall when she was sunning it up in Turkey.
Taking to social media, she posted a picture from the hospital bed and wrote, "A broken rib?? No, no, that’s not enough for this f*** wit. Let’s pop in to the equation a nasty fall on a very hard surface resulting in a fractured spine. Yes, that’s better."
The W1A and Bancroft actress added, "Spending a couple of extra days in Turkey but not at the lovely @hillsidebeachclub. At the local Turkish hospital. FFS. Life really does appear to be taking a massive dump on my head right now."
Hundreds of her fans wished her well on her Instagram account.
