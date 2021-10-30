Highly anticipated RRR teaser to release on Monday

The first glimpse highly anticipated Indian film RRR will release on Monday.
According to report, the promo video was slated to release on Friday but was postponed due to the sudden death of Puneeth Rajkumar.
RRR boasts some of the popular actors from different lingual industries such as Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.
Thousands of bereaved cinema fans thronged the streets of Bangalore on Friday after the sudden death of regional Indian film star Puneeth Rajkumar from a heart attack at just 46.
The actor, known as "Powerstar" for his action roles in the Kannada-language film industry, was admitted to hospital on Friday morning with chest pains and died shortly afterwards.
Hhis admirers were crying and hugging.
"It is very painful to have lost him. He was a gem in the Kannada film industry and he is unforgettable. It is very painful," one bereft fan, Sandeep, told AFP.
Local media reports said Rajkumar was rushed to hospital after he collapsed while working out in his gym.
Son of another actor known simply as Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar had recently wrapped up the shoot of "James" and was to begin work on a new film soon.
Salman Khan sings 'Mere Dil Ke Chaen' for Katrina Kaif
Ishaan Khatter said, “Happy cake day Annie Panini. May the truth, strength and love always be with you”
Experts believe Prince Harry ‘struggled with finding himself’ without Meghan Markle
The supermodel instantly flew home to resolve the fight between the two
Judi Dench mourns over the pain and ‘weight’ of royal life amid Prince Harry’s public struggles
BTS has bagged almost three nominations within the 2021 American Music Awards