Aiman Muneeb, Muneeb Butt fly off to Turkey: 'Forever Travel Partner'

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are flying off to Turkey for the weekend.
Aiman, who enjoys a 9.4 million following on Instagram, turned to her photo sharing app to document glimpses from her trip.
"#travelpartners," Aiman captioned alongside a photo of herself fist-bumping Muneeb in the airplane.
In another photo shared by Muneeb himself, both the husband and wife duo posed all-smiles for the camera.
"Istanbul calling !#ippaawards2021," he captioned alongside the post.
