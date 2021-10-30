Aryan Khan's bail is a 'big relief for everybody': Juhi Chawla

Indian actor Juhi Chawla is celebrating Aryan Khan's bail.
The star, who has worked in a number of films with Shah Rukh Khan, is aslo a close family friend over the years.
“I'm just happy that it's all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it's a big relief for everybody,” she told ANI right after signing Aryan's Rs.1 lakh bail plea surety in the Bombay High Court. “Ab baccha ghar aa jayega (Our child will come home now),” she added.
Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "She (Juhi Chawla) knows him from birth as they are professionally associated."
