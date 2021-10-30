Kajol channels her inner 'Cruella' for Halloween: See Photo

Indian actor Kajol is 'Cruella' this Halloween.
Taking an inspiration from Emma Stone's Disney movie, Kajol turned to her Instagram to post a picture of herself in a black and white ensemble.
“Happy Halloween witches #prehalloween #cruella #filmfareme #funnish #wesocool," wrote Kajol in a black and white gown with a slit, paired with black heels.
Kajol's Halloween photo was quick to receive love from fans around the world, many of who also dropped heart emoticons.
