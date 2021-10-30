Princess Diana rejected Camilla Parker Bowles’ son's invite to the wedding

Princess Diana ended up refusing Prince Charles’ request to invite Camilla Parker Bowles’ son to their wedding reception.
The Princess herself announced this news in her audio tapes with biographer Andrew Morton.
There she was quoted saying, “So walking down the aisle, I spotted Camilla, pale gray, veiled pillbox hat, saw it all, her son Tom standing on a chair.”
For those unversed, Diana met Camilla after the heir proposed to her and both even remained friends for a time and had polo meetings on occasions as well.
Many members from the Bowles family were also involved in Princess Diana’s big day,
According to the documentary, Wallis Simpsons — Royal Stories, “[Charles] chose Parker Bowles to be his head of security when he finally married Diana; his personal bodyguard riding beside the royal carriage after the ceremony.”
However, royal author Penny Junor told Good Housekeeping, “When it came to choosing her attendants for the wedding, [Diana] vetoed Charles’ suggestion that Camilla’s son, Tom, his godchild, be in the wedding party.”
“She agreed to several of his other godchildren, but there was a big scene about Tom Parker Bowles and Charles backed down.”
