Gigi Hadid left Paris Fashion Week midway to defuse Yolanda-Zayn rift

The supermodel instantly flew home to resolve the fight between the two

Gigi Hadid left Paris Fashion Week midway to fly back to her house in New York City to address an alleged altercation between boyfriend Zayn Malik and mother Yolanda Hadid.



The supermodel was seen arriving at John F. Kennedy airport on September 30 — the same day she was scheduled to walk in the Isabel Marant fashion show.



A day earlier, she was snapped leaving her final fitting for the haute couture brand.

Gigi walked the ramp at the Coperni fashion show at 10 AM (Paris time) on September 30 before leaving the country. The Isabel Marant was scheduled for 8 PM.

For the unversed, Yolanda came forth accusing Malik of 'striking' her, following which, four charges of harassment were filed against the British singer.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, Zayn “grabbed and shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain,” though he’s denied all such allegations.