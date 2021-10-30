Lily Collins responds to criticism on her character in 'Emily in Paris'

The 32-year-old actress said she is aware that her character on the show was thought to be 'very obnoxious'

Lily Collins is unfazed over the criticim she mustered for her character in Netflix show Emily in Paris.

The 32-year-old actress said she is aware that her character on the show was thought to be "very obnoxious."

While speaking in to Nylon in an interview on Thursday, Collin said, "A lot of the qualities that Emily has, if you put them on paper, would seem so annoying."

However, she does not take Emily as two-dimensional.

In addition to it, she reiterated, "To have someone be optimistic, bright and bubbly — it's sad to think that people would look and go, 'That's a lot.' They're such beautiful qualities, and the fact that she can partner that with being vulnerable and asking for help and making mistakes — she's not infallible."

The Darren Star's programme quickly became the talk of the town and the most-watched Netflix comedy of 2020 when its first season aired. Lily Collins played a Chicago marketing executive who relocated to Paris to excel in her career. The show was also chastised for its outlandish views on the lives of French people and their culture.

The Mirror Mirror actress was also spotted in a photo with Lucien Laviscount, who will also have a role in the upcoming season.

The actress further elaborated her viewpoint, "I think that this is a heightened reality for Emily, to be moving to Paris, and what she experiences and what she sees," she told the magazine. "It's just that when you put them all together in a TV show that also aesthetically looks the way it does, it's a little less believable."