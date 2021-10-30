BTS nominated in three categories for 2021 American Music Awards

BTS has been awarded a total of three nominations for the upcoming 2021 American Music Awards.

Not only that, but for the very first time, the boys are up for the mantle of the Artist of the Year and will be going against other big Hollywood hotshots like Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Drake for it.

The nominations were announced on October 28th and according to Billboard, all nominees have been chosen on the basis is “key fan interactions” which feature in album sales, streaming, radio airplay and even song sales.

The entire event will hone in on the time period between September 25th 2020 to September 23rd 2021.

BTS has also been nominated for the Favorite Pop Duo or Group for the third year in a row this time, and their hit song Butter has been nominated as the Favorite Pop Song.