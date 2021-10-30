Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Shoaib Malik salutes, pays tribute to Shahid Afridi

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik (left) salutes former skipper Shahid Afridi (right). — Twitter

All-rounder Shoaib Malik on Friday paid tribute to former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, who was at the Dubai Stadium with his family to witness the exciting Pakistan-Afghanistan clash.



The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows Malik walking towards Afridi, who can be seen standing on the balcony above, waving to the Pakistan fans.



Malik calls out to the former cricket captain and his ex-colleague, giving him a salute as a mark of respect.

Afridi flashed Malik a thumbs up and smiled back at Malik.

"Moment of the day," tweeted Malik A Haseeb. "Shoaib Malik comes and salutes superstar Shahid Afridi. Malik: Mere Murshid," tweeted one user.

Twitter user was delighted to see some "Malik-Lala bromance".

Alee_reza paid tribute to the two cricketers.

Beenish was also touched by the mark of respect shown by Shoaib Malik to Babar Azam.

Pakistan beat Afghanistan Friday with five wickets in hand and one over to spare courtesy of a blitz from Asif Ali.

The right-handed aggressive batsman hit Afghanistan bowler Karim Janat for four sixes in the second-last over, as Pakistan emerged winners of the match.