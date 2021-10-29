Kareena Kapoor spotted holidaying in Jaisalmer with friends



Star Kareena Kapoor was spotted spending gala time in Jaisalmer with her pals.



The family of 4 were papped at the airport before they headed out to the beautiful city for their getaway.

Kareena took to Instagram and posted glimpses from her trip on IG stories and captioned it,‘Desert Run’.

Previously, a netizen named Vinita Chaitanya shared a picture of herself with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

In the pictures, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress sported a casual look in style.

Fans took to the comments section and showered their post with love and praise.







