Matthew Perry plans release of his autobiography next year



Star Matthew Perry planned on issuing his own memoir as he feels it is the right time to tell his own story.



Matthew would be gearing up for the release of his own autobiography in late 2022.

In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, the Friends star said,"There has been so much written about me by others in the past. I thought it was time people heard it directly from the horse's mouth. In this case, the horse's mouth being me."

According to deadline.com, Perry has signed a seven figure deal with Flatiron Books for his memoir.

The publisher of Flatiron Books, Megan Lynch claimed, "We need humour, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something-and Matthew's extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing. Matthew's book has unrivalled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanizing right now, a time of isolation and division."

For those unversed, the autobiography does not have a title yet.