Aryan Khan to stay another night in jail after legal team's late arrival

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan will not go home tonight.
Owing to Aryan's legal team's inability to deliver the bail documentation in time, the star kid will stay in Arthur Road Jail tonight.
The deadline for the bail order to reach the jail was 5.30 pm, but Aryan's legal team arrived later.
After Aryan Khan's legal team submits the bail papers, the 23-year-old will be able to walk out on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan had already left Mannat to receive his son. The actor will now have to wait a day more to take Aryan back home.
