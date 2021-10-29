Sam Ashgari 'ecstatic' after bagging 'Hot Seat' role

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Ashgari is over the moon since bagging his first lead role in the movie Hot Seat with Mel Gibson.
Speaking to TMZ, he was spotted leaving Briston Farms, a West Hollywood grocer, and expressed his excitement over the new endeavor.
He has previously appeared on TV shows like NCIS, The Family Business, Hacks and Black Monday.
When asked if he was ecstatic over bagging the role he said, “Absolutely man, I love working and it's a huge role. I can't live off the stimulus checks.”
It is pertinent to mention that a stimulus check is one that is sent to a taxpayer by the US government in a bid to stimulate the economy by giving them spending economy.
