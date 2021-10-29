Shilpa Shetty’s fame skyrocketed on Instagram, crosses 23mn followers

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty’s popularity has skyrocketed on social media and she has crossed 23 million Instagram followers.



The Baazigar actor turned to the Facebook-owned app and shared a story to celebrate the milestone and thanked her fans for love and support.

She wrote “23 million. Thank you for your continued love, support and prayers my lovely InstaFam!.”

Shilpa is an active social media user and often shares her work out and daily routine posts to update her fans.

The actress recently shared a video from the gym with an inspiring note.

She said “You Don't Find Will Power, You Create It!”

“When you put your heart and mind to something, anything is possible. I’d been aiming to achieve this for a while now, and it has finally happened.”

Almost every Insta post by Shilpa receives millions of views shortly after she shares it.