Ranveer Singh all hearts for sunshine Deepika Padukone in new photo

Friday October 29, 2021
By Web Desk
October 29, 2021
Indian actor Ranveer Singh cannot stop heaping praises for wife Deepika Padukone in his latest social media update.

Turning to his Instagram on Friday, Ranveer shared a photo of ladylove Deepika in a black and yellow printed outfit.

"Always facing the sunlight. Welcome to the 3 stripes family," he captioned alongside the post, welcoming Deepika as a joint brand ambassador for Adidas.

Deepika too, turned to her Instagram to share her picture in the same outfit.

"For the love of bold prints!" captioned Deepika alongside the post.