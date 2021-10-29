Shah Rukh Khan left Mannat after Aryan Khan's arrest: Here's Why

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan left Mannat after son Aryan Khan's arrest, reports Indian media.

According to ETimes, Shah Rukh and wife Gauri moved to Mumbai's Trident hotel right after Aryan Khan was held under NCB custody. As per reports, the DDLJ star left home due to maintenance of law and order outside his house.

Since SRK's Mumbai house became the centre of attention of fans and media, aides suggested the star move to someplace quiet. Shah Rukh also left his BMW and turned to use a Hyundai Creta for commuting.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is expected to walk out of the Arthur Road jail today in the evening after the HC pass a detailed order on the bail plea.