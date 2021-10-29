Kumail Nanjiani names his favorite actors in Bollywood

Pakistani-American actor, Kumail Nanjiani in a recent interview revealed that he is a huge fan of Bollywood films.

The Stuber actor stated, “I grew up watching Bollywood and am a massive fan of Bollywood films. I have watched Bollywood movies my whole life."

The 43-year-old shared which Bollywood actors he admires the most, "My favorite stars have been Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Shammi Kapoor. I have seen many pictures of all these. Mr. Amitabh Bachchan... That's a dream come true! That's dreaming too big!"

Moreover, Nanjiani’s upcoming film Eternals is all set to hit the screens on 5th November, 2021. The film is directed by Chloe Zhao and the actor will be seen alongside Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and many more.