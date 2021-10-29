Zayn Malik vows to protect daughter Khai’s privacy after split with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik has vowed to protect the privacy of his daughter Khai following split with partner US supermodel Gigi Hadid.
Zayn shares 13-month-old daughter Khai with Gigi.
Taking to Twitter, the former One Direction singer said, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in.
"A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.
He continued, “In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument that I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”
"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is a divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”
"I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more important I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves," Zayn concluded.
Prince Harry has been put on blast for not letting Queen Elizabeth meet Lilibet
Expert believes it is a situation that is difficult to resolve
Celebrities call out Dr Nauman Niaz for insulting cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar on national TV channel
Kunis further stated that her husband's illness was indeed true, but that he was in fact 'downplaying it'
Chrissy Teigen remises over her journey towards healing following last year’s miscarriage
Amber Liu releases her official music video for the hit new ‘extraterrestrial’ song titled ‘Bad Decisions’