Harry, Meghan Markle to become ‘nightmares’ for Prince William, Kate Middleton’s US tour

Experts recently weighed in on the possible nightmare Prince William and Kate Middleton might face when they head out for their US tour.

This claim’s been brought forward by royal expert and commentator royal author Phil Dampier.

He was quoted telling The Sun, “I don’t think William and Kate would want to meet up with Harry and Meghan, who could try and steal their thunder on the Earthshot project.”

He also went on to say, “They are very much rivals now, not brothers in arms, and I’m afraid I can’t see a reconciliation soon.”

“If Harry dropped his book project and admitted some of his and Meghan’s comments were over the top there might be some progress, but I can’t see it happening.”

“William and Kate have always been very popular in the US but have not been there for some time so they will want to boost their profile and next year, during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, would be a golden opportunity.”

Mr Dampier also went on to say that it is very unlikely that Prince William and Kate Middleton would room with the Sussex’s since it would become a “circus” or a “security nightmare.”

“If they stayed with Harry it would turn into a circus and also be a security nightmare, taking attention away from the green cause, so I expect William and Kate to concentrate on their efforts and not meet up with them."