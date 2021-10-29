Meghan Markle warned against reconnecting with estranged dad

Expert believes it is a situation that is difficult to resolve

Meghan Markle should not risk talking to her father, Thomas Markle, again.



As revealed by royal biographer Andrew Morton, the Duchess cut out her father Thomas from her life and is not willing to “reach out” to him over what he could then say in public.

Speaking to Fox News, Morton said, "When it comes to Meghan, there’s just a complete lack of trust."

"She just doesn’t know that, if she were to reach out, if that will result in Thomas immediately going out and selling the story to tabloids. She can’t risk it. And it’s very sad because the reality is, Thomas isn’t getting any younger. And he has yet to meet his grandchildren," he added.

Morton believes it is a situation that is difficult to resolve.

"The damage has been done," he continued. "So where do you go from here? How can you get that trust back, completely? It is a sad story from all sides."