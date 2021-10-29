Prince Harry put on blast for refusing to give Queen Elizabeth access to Lilibet

Prince Harry recently got called out over his decision to keep Queen Elizabeth ‘away from’ his daughter Lilibet.
This claim has been made by a Us Weekly source that believes there is “no excuse” for Prince Harry’s actions since he undoubtedly “feels guilty about not saying goodbye” to Prince Philip already.
Thus, the insider feels Prince Harry “would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother.”
However, with his rumoured UK trip coming closer, many are hopeful the Queen will be able to see her great-granddaughter before anything happens.
King did a little dance as she stood barefoot in the wet cement, and etched 'No place like home' under her name
Expert believes it is a situation that is difficult to resolve
Celebrities call out Dr Nauman Niaz for insulting cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar on national TV channel
Kunis further stated that her husband's illness was indeed true, but that he was in fact 'downplaying it'
Chrissy Teigen remises over her journey towards healing following last year’s miscarriage
Amber Liu releases her official music video for the hit new ‘extraterrestrial’ song titled ‘Bad Decisions’