Prince Harry put on blast for refusing to give Queen Elizabeth access to Lilibet

Prince Harry recently got called out over his decision to keep Queen Elizabeth ‘away from’ his daughter Lilibet.

This claim has been made by a Us Weekly source that believes there is “no excuse” for Prince Harry’s actions since he undoubtedly “feels guilty about not saying goodbye” to Prince Philip already.

Thus, the insider feels Prince Harry “would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother.”

However, with his rumoured UK trip coming closer, many are hopeful the Queen will be able to see her great-granddaughter before anything happens.