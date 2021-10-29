Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to head over to the UK to meet ailing Queen

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to visit the UK, with their kids Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might make their way to meet Queen Elizabeth in the UK amid growing fears over her health.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to visit the UK, with their kids Archie and Lilibet, before or during the holiday season.

As reported by Us Weekly, Harry “would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother. [He is] hoping to go back home for Christmas with Meghan, if not before so that she can finally get to meet [her great granddaughter] Lilibet and see [great grandson] Archie again.”

Meanwhile, the British monarch has resumed her official duties after staying at the hospital for one night.

Buckingham Palace announced on its Instagram that “Her Majesty The Queen [on Tuesday] conducted two virtual audiences via videolink from Windsor Castle.”

Earlier in March, Meghan said she has always been fond of the Queen. In her chat with Oprah Winfrey, the former actress said, "She has always been wonderful to me. I mean, we had one of our first joint engagements together.

"She asked me to join her, and I went on the train. And we had breakfast together that morning and she gave me a beautiful gift and I just really loved being in her company, and I know we were in the car—yeah, she gave me some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace—and we were in the car going between engagements," she added.