Anushka Sharma calls herself 'WhatsApp Uncle' as she wishes fans ‘good morning’ everyday

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is an avid social media user, never fails to update her fans and followers about the latest happenings in her life.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress, who is currently in UAE wither husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, has been sharing glimpses from her trip on social media. On Friday morning, the diva shared another mesmerizing shot of a beautiful sunrise. However, the hilarious caption on the picture has left her fans in fits.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Pk actress greeted her fans with a stunning picture of the sunrise and dubbed herself to the ‘Whatsapp uncle’ for doing the same. Sharing a picture of the city skyline, she captioned the shot, “I'm your Whatsapp uncle wishing you good morning every day!”

Earlier, the starlet shared a video of her dancing to rapper Badshah's new song, Jugnu. She shared the video on her YouTube channel as part of the #JugnuChallenge on YouTube Shorts. The Sultan actress also shared it on her Instagram Stories and asked her fans for their opinion on the same. "I tried my hand at the Jugnoo challenge. Let me know what you guys think. Only on YouTube shorts. Badshah, I did it for you. Check it out, guys," she wrote.





Anushka, who was last seen on big screen in 2018 release Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, is currently in the UAE where her cricketer husband is a part of the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup. She recently shared the latest picture of her daughter Vamika who hardly features on her Instagram page. It showed Virat teasing Vamika who was seen playing with balls. "My whole heart in one frame," she had written in the caption.