Ed Sheeran reveals fatherhood brings a big change in his life

Ed Sheeran has shared the truth about changes in his personality after becoming a father, saying being a dad pushed him to 'detox' lifestyle.

Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed a baby girl Lyra in August 2020, and the "Bad Habits" singer explained that he has since been "quite clean-living".

"I stopped [drinking] three months before Lyra was born because I was determined I was going to be the person to drive my wife to the hospital ... I had a 36 waist; now I'm down to 28," he spoke to The Sun newspaper.