Ed Sheeran reveals fatherhood brings a big change in his life

Ed Sheeran has shared the truth about changes in his personality after becoming a father, saying being a dad pushed him to 'detox' lifestyle.
The singer has revealed that he was pushed into "detoxing" his life after he became a father to his daughter last year.
Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed a baby girl Lyra in August 2020, and the "Bad Habits" singer explained that he has since been "quite clean-living".
"I stopped [drinking] three months before Lyra was born because I was determined I was going to be the person to drive my wife to the hospital ... I had a 36 waist; now I'm down to 28," he spoke to The Sun newspaper.
Doctors have been limiting the Queen's public engagements due to her health
Alec Baldwin was seen with his family with a somber expression grabbing food from a local eatery
Emily Blunt opened up on her love story with husband John Krasinski and how she convinced him to propose
Meghan Markle put the firm on the spot after saying that they failed to take care of her mental health
Jeremy Renner reflected upon his fun times with 'Marvel' costar on 'Avengers' set.
Gwyneth Paltrow opened up on parenthood during her October 27 appearance on Red Table Talk.