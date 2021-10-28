Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razan has 'no information' about rumored wedding

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding rumors are making making headlines.

As per many Indian media outlets, the couple is making preparations for a winter wedding in December. Neither Ranbir or Alia have officially confirmed the news.

However, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan spoke to BollywoodLife and shared what she knows about the ongoing speculations.

“Even I don’t know when it’ll (the wedding) happen. Even I’m waiting for some information,” confessed Soni.

She added, “Well, there’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen sometime in the future, and that’s a long way off. Now, when it’ll happen, I don’t know. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that (a reference to her upcoming Netflix series, Call My Agent: Bollywood), but even her agent might not know.”