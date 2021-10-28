Meghan Markle puts relationship with Prince Harry on ‘death knell’: report

Experts fear Meghan Markle’s relationship with Prince Harry has been out on ‘death knell’ with her unprecedented’ moves.



Royal expert Angela Levin made this claim in her book Harry: Conversations with the Prince and was quoted saying, “It was unprecedented for a royal girlfriend to be so outspoken and it could have been the death knell for their relationship.”

Reportedly, “The general view was that she would never have given the interview without Harry’s consent.”

“Official Palace sources dodged the question of whether Harry approved or not of her interview by merely saying he ‘was aware’ of it.”

“Perhaps Meghan took him by surprise when she confessed about the interview but shrewdly picked her time carefully and, besotted as he was, he accepted what she’d said.”