Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria’s podcast ‘Mom Brain’ gets cancelled

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria’s podcast, Mom Brain, has been discontinued due to cultural appropriation scandal.

The news came amid Alec’s fatal shooting on Rust's set, killing director of photography, Halyna Hutchins.

Recent reports have revealed that the trademark for her show is no longer ‘active’ and has been given up by Vaynerstudios, LLC and The Gallery Media Group.

The Sun reported, “The office did not receive a response to the previous office action within the six-month response period.”

The 37-year-old author regularly fronted the podcast along with Daphne Oz.

However, not a single episode has been aired since December 2020 when fans bashed the podcaster for faking Spanish accent and detailing misinformation regarding her upbringing.

The mother of six has also removed the title of ‘Mom Brain’ from her Instagram bio.