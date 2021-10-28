Prince William gearing up for ‘furious’ row with Netflix over Diana Panorama interview

Prince William is currently locked in a row with Netflix following their decision to feature Princess Diana’s Pan aroma interview into the latest reason of The Crown.



This claim has been made by an insider close to The Sun and according to their report, “The Crown’s creators see the interview as the keystone moment in series five.”

"To the writers, the stormy marriage between Charles and Di led up to her outpouring on Panorama, and the aftermath of that decision defined her final months.”

“They are making a huge investment in that. The Crown has a track record of delving into areas of the Royal Family's history they’d rather be left alone.”

Before concluding the source added, “It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialised by the BBC and others.”