Alec Baldwin’s ‘criminal involvement’ in ‘Rust’ shooting ‘under review: report

Legal experts believe there is ‘no known way’ to completely rule out potential “criminal liability” charges in the Alec Baldwin Rust shooting incident which claimed the life of its cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and also wounded its director Joel Souza.

This news comes shortly after a press conference confirmed that a single live round was fired from the prop gun on Alec’s person.

In light of such findings, there is currently no way for local law enforcement to rule out possible causes of, neither, negligence nor premeditation.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies believes, "It will take many more facts, corroborated facts before we can get to that criminal negligence standard.”

Even the co-founder of Custodio and Dubey LLP, personal injury attorney Miguel Custodio admitted to Fox News, "Investigators gathered quite a bit of evidence — 500 rounds of various kinds of ammo, three guns, and the lead slug they pulled from Joel Souza’s shoulder."

"Sending that to an FBI crime lab is uncommon, and goes to show the gravity of this case considering who’s involved, and they want to get it right.”

"Although there are no criminal charges at this point, Baldwin’s criminal liability has not been ruled out.”

"If investigators can confirm reports of the gun being used for target practice on beer cans off the set, it could escalate from complacency to recklessness that disregards safety and human life.”

“And in that instance, there could be criminal charges," Custodio shared as his concluding remark.