Thursday October 28, 2021
Brad Pitt in hot waters as court denies his appeal regarding custody case with Angelina Jolie

Pitt-Jolie legal battle: the high court upheld the appellate court's disqualification decision

By Web Desk
October 28, 2021
Hollywood actor Brad Pitt's petition for review in custody case with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie has been denied  by The California Supreme Court.

Attorneys for Pitt petitioned the high court to review the case after Judge John Ouderkirk was disqualified, effectively voiding a previous ruling that granted the actor more time with the  children.

The high court, in its ruling on  Wednesday, upheld the appellate court's disqualification decision, stating: "Petition and stay denied."

As per ruling,  the custody arrangement now adheres to the November 2018 agreement regarding the ex-couple's minor children — Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.

Previously, Pitt  said that the appeals court's decision "was based on a technical procedural issue and the Supreme Court's decision not to review that procedural issue does not change the extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the trial judge — and the many experts who testified — to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children's best interests."

On the other hands, Angelina Jolie beamed alongside her kids as family united at UK screening of Eternals in London on Wednesday.