Queen puts royal family members 'to shame' due to this reason

The Queen even at the age of 95, has worked tirelessly but as of recently she has been slowing down on her public engagements.

Having completed more than a dozen face-to-face and online engagements in less than three weeks she was recently advised to pull out from some of her engagements over her health.

According to one royal commentator Russell Myers, her commitment to her duty is so great that she puts the rest of the royal family "to absolute shame".

Russell Myers wrote in the Daily Mirror: "The Queen’s hectic schedule of late has in all honesty put the rest of her family, especially those less than half her age, to absolute shame.

"Relentless doesn’t even cover it."