 
close
Wednesday October 27, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Tristan Thompson shares adorable snap of kids all grown up

Tristan Thompson shares the cute snaps on his Instagram

By Web Desk
October 27, 2021
Tristan Thompson shares adorable snap of kids all grown up

Tristan Thompson is a proud dad shared a sweet snap of his kids.

Taking to Instagram, the Sacramento Kings player shared an adorable photo of his four-year-old son Prince, who he parents with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, along with his three-year-old daughter True, who he shares with Khloe Kardashian.

The two siblings seemed to be happy as they stood side-by-side with big toothy smiles as they posed at an arcade.

In the second snap, True could be seen looking fondly at her brother.

"Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything," Thompson captioned the sweet Instagram post.

Khloe couldn't help but shower her love on the two kids as she commented: "They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!"

Take a look: