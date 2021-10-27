Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh steals the show in adorable snap: See Photo

Indian superstar Kareena Kapoor's younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan, is winning the internet with his cute poses.

Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Pataudi, turned to her Instagram on Wednesday to give fans a glimpse of her recent visit at Kareena's house in Mumbai.

"MiSS my Jeh Jaanu," captioned Saif's sister alongside the photo.

In the picture, fans could spot Kareena's February born son sitting in his aunt's lap sucking on to his hand.

'U love ur family so much mashallah,' wrote one fan for Saba in the comments section. "Cutest baby Jaan Jeh," added another.

Take a look:







