Hilaria Baldwin reacts to Halyna Hutchins' death: 'My heart is with her family'

Hilaria Baldwin detailed her thoughts and emotions on the tragic passing of cimematographer, Halyna Hutchins while her husband Alec Baldwin was shooting for his movie Rust.
The actress said her heart goes out to the victim's family and that she has no words to express her shock.
On Monday, the mom of six took to Instagram to share a post where she wrote, "My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved one. And my Alec."
She continued, "It's said, 'There are no words' because it's impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support."
Earlier, an insider shared Alec is canceling all other projects in the wake of the incident and is focusing his time to re-centre himself.
After the accidental shooting of Hutchins, Alec released a statement on Twitter on Friday, writing, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."
Kim Kardashian revealed that Kayne West is the most inspirational person to her despite their split
'King will always be a king,' praise Abrar ul Haq's fans
Johnny Briggs' current estate is divided equally between his five other children
The stand-up comedian said that he is willing to meet transgender employees but won't bend to their demands
Gwyneth Paltrow made the shocking revelation on an episode of Armchair Expert
The Queen made sure to keep Meghan Markle's interests in mind when making the move