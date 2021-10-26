Hilaria Baldwin reacts to Halyna Hutchins' death: 'My heart is with her family'

The actress said her heart goes out to the victim's family and that she has no words to express her shock

Hilaria Baldwin detailed her thoughts and emotions on the tragic passing of cimematographer, Halyna Hutchins while her husband Alec Baldwin was shooting for his movie Rust.



On Monday, the mom of six took to Instagram to share a post where she wrote, "My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved one. And my Alec."

She continued, "It's said, 'There are no words' because it's impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support."

Earlier, an insider shared Alec is canceling all other projects in the wake of the incident and is focusing his time to re-centre himself.

After the accidental shooting of Hutchins, Alec released a statement on Twitter on Friday, writing, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."