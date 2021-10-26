Britney Spears accuses her family of ‘hurting’ her as conservatorship is about to be over

US singer and dancer Britney Spears has accused her family of ‘hurting’ her, saying she still wants justice as conservatorship is about to be over.



Taking to Instagram, the Crazy singer shared a lengthy post for her family. “This message is to my family.”

She said “Don't you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they'll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes???”

“It's humiliating and it's like every person I've ever opened to immediately says they'll be gone on a trip for two weeks after ... OK I get it ... they're only available to me when it's convenient for them ... well I'm no longer available to any of them now!!! I don't mind being alone ... and actually I'm tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa ... if you're rude to me then I'm done ... peace out!!!”

Britney continued, “This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know!!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice!!!

“I'm only 5'4" and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is??? (sic),” the singer concluded.



