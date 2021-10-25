Nick Jonas reacts to Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya starrer 'Dune'

Just like many other fans of Sci-fi masterpiece, Dune, Nick Jonas also seems impressed by the Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya starrer.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Sucker singer uploaded a video on story in which he posted a scene of Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin.

Reacting on the film, he wrote, “Yup.. it's [lit]" with a fire emoji.

Photo Credit: Nick Jonas/Instagram

Dune has been garnering an incredible response from viewers around the globe. Directed by, Denis Villeneuve, the film also stars Jason Momoa, Rebecca Fergusona and Dave Bautista.