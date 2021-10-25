Prince Harry to leave Prince Charles ‘in line of fire’ with memoir release

Experts worry Prince Charles is at risk of being thrown under the bus after Prince Harry’s new memoir hits shelves.



This claim has been made by royal author Andrew Morton and during his most recent interview with Us Weekly he was quoted saying, "If I was Prince Charles, I’d be looking for a pile of coats to hide under.” Because “I think we’re going to see Charles once more in the firing line."

This claim comes shortly after Prince Harry admitted his intentions to be "accurate and wholly truthful" in the new memoir.

Reason being, Prince Harry has historically been very ‘straightforward’ in his actions and words. "The thing about Harry is that if you ask him a straight question, he’ll give you a straight answer.”

Mr Morton also commented before concluding his interview.