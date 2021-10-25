Babar Azam can break all world records, believes Inzamamul Haq

Former Pakistan captain Inzamamul Haq (left) and skipper Babar Azam. Photos: file

ISLAMABAD: Showering praise on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam over his outstanding performance that led Green Shirts to a record-breaking victory against India in the T20 World Cup, the country’s legendary cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq said that it seemed that he could break all records in the next 10 years, Geo News reported.

Speaking on Geo Pakistan, former national cricket team captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said that by clinching a victory against India last night in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan sent a message to the entire tournament on how dangerous they are.

Haq said, “With the technique Babar has, it seems that he can break all records in 10 years.”

“Babar Azam's technique is much better than [Indian captain] Virat Kohli,” Haq said, sharing that even during the practice match, Azam was clear on how he wanted the team to play against India.

The former captain added that the winning combination which brought confidence in the boys should continue.

Appearing on the show, former Test cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed said that Babar Azam made all the players play as per the plan. He praised Shadab Khan's performance, saying he did very well in the last two overs and took a wicket.

The former Test cricketer said that the current team combination does not need to be changed.

In their first match of the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan team made history and defeated the Indian team for the first time by 10 wickets. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan both scored half-centuries to beat their arch-rivals in the opening game of the T20 World Cup.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli praised the Pakistan cricket team for bowling professionally and not giving away a single wicket when the Men in Green came out to bat.