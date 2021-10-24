Queen ‘disappointed’ over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s christening decision





Queen Elizabeth is reportedly ‘disappointed’ with the decision Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took regarding the christening of their youngest daughter Lilibet.

This news has been brought to light by the Royal Family’s former royal butler Grant Harrold.

During his interview with Express UK, he speculated upon a possible loophole Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might use to make sure the Queen is able to attend.

He was quoted saying, “I am sure if this does not take place in the UK, the Queen will be disappointed to not attend the christening of her great-granddaughter.”

He also went on to add, “However, as with many families who have family overseas, sometimes it is not possible.”

“Maybe their christening will be recorded so the family in the UK can watch as well? Family is very important to the Queen and I am sure before too long she will meet her great-granddaughter.”