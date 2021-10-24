Pakistan logs 591 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 1.35%. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The daily COVID-19 case count has been showing a downward trend for the last couple of weeks as the country reported 591 new new coronavirus infections and 18 deaths during the last 24 hours, data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Sunday morning.



The number of active cases, too, is continuing on its downward trend and was recorded at 23,917 Sunday.

As per the NCOC’s latest statistics, 43,522 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 591 returned positive. The country has mostly recorded less than 700 daily infections all of this week.

The country reported a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 2% for the ninth consecutive day, government data showed.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 1.35%. Since October 16, Pakistan's positivity rate has been under 2%.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country has risen to 28,377 after 18 people died from the virus, while the total number of cases has reached 1,268,536.

Earlier this week, active cases in Pakistan dropped below the 25,000 mark after more than seven months, while daily coronavirus infections fell to their lowest level in a year.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 611 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 10% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 99,335,067 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 22.9% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 670,981 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 65 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.