Kareena Kapoor Khan wows in casual look for a work-struck Saturday

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is known as a fashion icon in B Town for her up-to the mark style statements. The actress recently stole paparazzi attention as she stepped out in a chic casual outfit.
The Ki & Ka actress, who can nail any outfit like a pro, gave her fans some major OOTD goals as she opted for a casual white shirt and paired it with stripped pants on Saturday morning.
While heading to work, the mother of two, kept her look comfy yet stylish. In the photos, Kareena can be seen walking out of her building towards her car. Adding a traditional element to her casual look, she sported flat Kohlapuri chappals. Keeping her hair tied in a neat high bun, the Jab We Met superstar completed her look with a cool pair of sunglasses.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Good Newwz actress has confirmed her next collaboration with director Sujoy Ghosh. Besides this, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is releasing on Valentine's Day 2022.
Kareena Kapoor commented, “I want photo credit Arjun kapoor ji”