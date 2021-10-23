Prince Philip would have asked the Queen to take it slow amid new health scare

The Duke of Edinburgh would have encouraged the monarch to attend fewer engagements

Prince Philip would have asked his beloved wife, Queen Elizabeth, to take it slow amid her recent health scare.



According to royal expert Angela Levin, the Duke of Edinburgh would have encouraged the monarch to attend fewer engagements.

Philip, who died at the age of 99 back in April, would have taken the reigns and exercised a “bit of control”.

She added that the Duke of Edinburgh would likely have said “Look, stop it, don't go to so many engagements and relax a bit.”

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth canceled a planned trip to Northern Ireland after doctors advised her to rest.

She was hospitalised for the first time in eight years, following the health scare.

Speaking of the news that the 95-year-old monarch underwent “preliminary investigations," Levin said the Queen was facing a “fight between her head and her body."

The news of Queen Elizabeth canceling her trip to Northern Ireland was shared by a palace spokesperson who revealed, “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”