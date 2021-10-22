Ramiz Raja gives Pakistan valuable advice ahead of T20 World Cup clash with India

"Play free from the World Cup's pressure [...] and focus on the tournament, not only the match against India"

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has given valuavle advice to the Pakistan cricket team ahead of their high-octane clash with Virat Kohli-led India, Geo News reported Friday.

Speaking via video link, according to sources, the PCB chairman said: "Play free from the World Cup's pressure [...] and focus on the tournament, not only the match against India."

Keep the country's prestige in mind during your matches, the PCB chairman added.

India and Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday in the latest instalment of one of cricket's biggest rivalries.