SC gives bail to Zahir Jaffar's mother for 'being a women'

Supreme Court. — SC/File

ISLAMABAD: The mother of the prime accused in Noor Mukadam's murder case, Zahir Jaffer, was awarded bail "for being a woman", the Supreme Court said in its written order issued Friday.

The apex court had on Monday granted Asmat Adamjee bail after she challenged the rejection of her bail pleas by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).



A similar plea filed by Zahir's father, Zakir Jaffer, was rejected.

"Asmat's bail plea is accepted under a sub-section of Section 497 [pertaining to release on bail for individuals under the age of 16, women or sick] of the Criminal Procedure Code 1898," read the verdict.



The law allows women to seek bail even if they are suspected to have committed a nonbailable offence.

According to the verdict, Asmat has been directed to submit bonds worth Rs1 million as surety against her bail.

"The bail shall be cancelled in case of misuse of release, tactics to delay the trial or influencing the witnesses of the case," reads the verdict.

The verdict, comprising three pages, was written by Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Separately, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking bail for Asmat's husband, Zakir.

Moreover, the SC verdict added that the IHC's orders to complete the trial within two months should be upheld.