Sara Ali Khan criticised for wishing Amit Shah on his birthday

Amit Shah is accused of political victimization of opponents

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Friday birthday greetings to India's Union Minister Amit Shah, a controversial in Modi-led government.

"Warmest birthday wishes and regards to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji," wrote Sara who is the daughter of Indian film star Saif Ali Khan.

Fans started mocking Sara for sending birthday wishes to Amit Shah at a time when the Indian government is accused of discrimination against Shah Rukh Khan whose son remains in custody.

Some users said the actress was afraid of Amit Shah and fears any future victimization at the hands of Modi's aide.