Princess Charlotte ‘inheriting’ major Diana heirloom instead of baby Lilibet

Princess Charlotte is to inherit a major royal family heirloom that belonged to the beloved Princess Diana instead of Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet.



A royal insider analyzed this possibility and claimed, Charlotte has first “pick of the palace jewels” because her father is second in line to the throne.

The heirloom in question is none other than the Spencer Tiara that was worn by Lady Diana during her wedding to Prince Charles.

The headpiece has been a piece passed that's been down for generations among the Spencer women, centuries before it even reached the royal family’s vault.

Its origin can be traced back to 1919 when it was gifted to Diana's grandmother, Lady Cynthia Hamilton by Lady Sarah Spencer. The exchange happened on the eve of her wedding to the Viscount Althorp.

As a result, a GoodToKnow palace source revealed, “William is quite aware the earl has daughters of his own, but the two have agreed that Diana’s iconic piece belongs to her first granddaughter.”

Even an insider close to Australian Magazine New Idea revealed that Charlotte is eager to one day try on her grandmother's crown.

They went on to say, “Lotte knows all about her ‘Granny Diana’ – after all, Diana is one of her middle names. She’s also seen pictures of her wearing the tiara.”

However, tradition does demand the bride wait till her wedding day before trying on the piece, hence it’s likely that Charlotte will have to wait quite some time till she is able to.