Chinese Pianist, Li Yundi, arrested for soliciting prostitute 

Well-acclaimed Chinese Pianist, Li Yundi, has been arrested for soliciting a prostitute, confirmed the state media.
The 39-year-old ‘Piano Prince’ who rose to fame with his reality television appearance, was detained along with a 29-year-old sex worker in Beijing after public reported them to authorities.
The news has left his many fans shocked while the China Musicians Association has also dismissed the pianist.
After the arrest, the state media also warned others to abide by the government’s rules.
"Some celebrities have frequently challenged the social conscience, morality and even dignity of the law," reported CCTV.
"Abiding by discipline and laws is the bottom line. Anyone who dares to cross this bottom line and challenges laws and social morality is doomed,” the media wrote.
