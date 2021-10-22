Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘working out kinks’ for US visit to save popularity

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently working out the kinks and planning a visit to the US amid fears of their dwindling popularity overseas.



This claim has been made by a source close to Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl and they claimed, "[They] are aware that their popularity took a bit of a dive post the Oprah interview, and that the focus now is on getting that support back."

The insider also went on to say, "During the interview in March, Harry and Meghan said that the Royal Family was affected by institutional racism and that a person, or people, in the family questioned what colour their son Archie's skin would be before he was born.”