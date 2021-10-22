Anushka Sharma looks radiant in perfect sun-kissed selfie, wishes fans ‘good morning’

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma is an avid social media user. The actress often shares her beautiful moments, with her family and friends, on her social networking accounts with fans and followers.

The Sultan actress, who enjoys massive fan following on social media, took to her Instagram Story on Friday morning and dropped her gorgeous no-make selfie.

The actress, who recently embraced motherhood after giving birth to her first baby, daughter Vamika with husband Virat Kohli, looked stunning in the sun-kissed picture. The post was captioned as, ‘Good morning’ with a hand waving emoticon.

The Pari actress is currently in UAE with Vamika to be with Virat ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup tournament. Over the past few days, Anushka, 33, has been sharing adorable moments on social media of her quarantine and Virat's time with Vamika.

Earlier, the ace cricketer also had shared an endearing photo from his breakfast date with Anushka and daughter Vamika on social media. The adorable family click had sent the internet into a meltdown.





On the professional front, the Pk actress, who was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, is currently busy producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.